Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $380,000 Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SFL by 7.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in SFL by 13.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 227.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SFL by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFL opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.85.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. SFL’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

