Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fastly by 60.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 135.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 156,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 36.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 378,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

