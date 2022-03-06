Morgan Stanley Buys 810,135 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Qurate Retail worth $18,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

QRTEA stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.