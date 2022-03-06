Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,576,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,431,000 after buying an additional 56,320 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 431,578 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 69,178 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

