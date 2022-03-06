Morgan Stanley Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $703.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $723.00 to $703.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.28.

Broadcom stock opened at $595.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $597.12 and a 200 day moving average of $555.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

