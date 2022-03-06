Morgan Stanley Sells 127,103 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $18,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 30.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 168.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 80,238 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 66.4% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

