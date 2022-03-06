MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.68 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

