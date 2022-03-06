Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 410,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,580. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 764.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.