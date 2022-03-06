N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BWNG stock opened at GBX 30.26 ($0.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.98. N Brown Group has a 12-month low of GBX 24.53 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.85 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The company has a market cap of £139.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.30.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

