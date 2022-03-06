National Bank Financial Raises Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$14.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.85.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -17.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,030 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

