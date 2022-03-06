National Bankshares Increases Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.91.
Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.46. The company has a market cap of C$839.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.31. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.83.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
