National Bankshares Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$14.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.02.

TSE:CG opened at C$12.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -7.66. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -11.60%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

