Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Neonode has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Neonode in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Neonode in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Neonode in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Neonode in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Neonode by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

