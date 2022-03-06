NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NPTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.87.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

