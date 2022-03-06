NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Up 59.6% in February

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the January 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 1,114,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,804. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.87.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

