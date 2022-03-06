Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.06 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $330.88 million and $6.06 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,845,530,498 coins and its circulating supply is 30,015,455,345 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

