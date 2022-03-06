Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.17.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.10. Nevro has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $182.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Nevro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Nevro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

About Nevro (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.