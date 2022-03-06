New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NEN stock remained flat at $$80.85 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

