New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NFE. JMP Securities decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of NFE opened at $34.68 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.59 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $2,514,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

