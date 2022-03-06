New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $46.55. Approximately 122,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,508,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get New York Times alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.