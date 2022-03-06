NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Financial Survey

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure N/A -25.04% -24.02% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -143.64%

NextCure has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of NextCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextCure and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 0 1 5 0 2.83 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

NextCure currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 265.55%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,263.64%. Given PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NextCure.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextCure and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $22.38 million 5.88 -$36.60 million ($2.46) -1.93 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 165.31 -$98.57 million ($3.16) -0.35

NextCure has higher revenue and earnings than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals beats NextCure on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines. The company was founded by Michael S. Richman and Lie Ping Chen in September 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, MD.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp on January 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

