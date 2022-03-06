Nexus (NXS) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Nexus has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges. Nexus has a market capitalization of $18.77 million and approximately $676,399.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,881,745 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

