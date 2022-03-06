Nichols (LON:NICL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,325

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,375 ($18.45) to GBX 1,325 ($17.78) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

NICL stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £490.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.88. Nichols has a 52 week low of GBX 732 ($9.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,650 ($22.14).

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

