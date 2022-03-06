Nichols (LON:NICL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,325

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,375 ($18.45) to GBX 1,325 ($17.78) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.
NICL stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £490.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.88. Nichols has a 52 week low of GBX 732 ($9.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,650 ($22.14).
