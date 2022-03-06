Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Up 60.1% in February

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the January 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Nomura initiated coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Nintendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nintendo stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,084. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

