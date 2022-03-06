Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NKRKY opened at $7.63 on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $21.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

