Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NKRKY opened at $7.63 on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $21.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
