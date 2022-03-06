Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nomura Research Institute stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nomura Research Institute has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Nomura Research Institute (Get Rating)

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.