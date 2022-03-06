Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nomura Research Institute stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nomura Research Institute has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

