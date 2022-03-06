Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of JWN opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

