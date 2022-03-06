Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $30.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

