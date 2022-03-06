Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $30.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nordstrom (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
