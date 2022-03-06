Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

NYSE NSC opened at $284.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.69. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

