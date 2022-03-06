NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.82

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €28.82 ($32.38) and last traded at €29.30 ($32.92), with a volume of 138686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €29.82 ($33.51).

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.29 ($48.64).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

