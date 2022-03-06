Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northern Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN traded down $45.15 on Friday, reaching $2,912.82. 3,046,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,310.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.