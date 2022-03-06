Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northern Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded down $45.15 on Friday, reaching $2,912.82. 3,046,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,310.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

