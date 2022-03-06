Northern Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,995 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 6.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.55. The company had a trading volume of 140,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,047. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

