Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLIT. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.