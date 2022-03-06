Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.29. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 33,516 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.