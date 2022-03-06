Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.63.

NASDAQ NVMI traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.30. 188,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

