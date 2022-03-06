Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.46. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

About Novabay Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

