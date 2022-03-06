NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NG stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.