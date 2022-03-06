Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Lessened by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.