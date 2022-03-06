Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Head to Head Survey

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A Nephros -37.74% -25.68% -21.91%

This table compares Nuvectra and Nephros’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nephros $10.40 million 4.31 -$4.77 million ($0.41) -10.68

Nuvectra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nephros.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuvectra and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nephros has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 181.58%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nephros beats Nuvectra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectra (Get Rating)

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Nephros (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment consists of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

