Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSH. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of OSH stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,304 shares of company stock worth $3,341,583 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 29.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 91.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,796,000 after purchasing an additional 724,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.