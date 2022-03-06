Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $840.98 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $840.98 million and $90.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

