Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:OII opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 3.11. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

