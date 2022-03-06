Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,420 shares of company stock valued at $60,433. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

