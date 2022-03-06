Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.30. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.