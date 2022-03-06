Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.46). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omega Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $80,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,316,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,425,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

