Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Omeros in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.87). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Omeros’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.39 on Friday. Omeros has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Omeros by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.