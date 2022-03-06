Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Omeros in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.87). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Omeros’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.39 on Friday. Omeros has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Omeros by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.