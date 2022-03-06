Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) versus Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Head to Head Review

Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) and Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Travelers Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Omnichannel Acquisition and Travelers Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelers Companies 2 7 3 0 2.08

Travelers Companies has a consensus price target of $172.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.62%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Travelers Companies 10.52% 12.27% 2.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and Travelers Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A Travelers Companies $34.82 billion 1.20 $3.66 billion $14.52 11.94

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnichannel Acquisition (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

