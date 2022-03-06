ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of ONE Gas worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 392.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after buying an additional 401,293 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ONE Gas by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 867,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,863,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ONE Gas by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,103,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of OGS opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

