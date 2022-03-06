Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $14.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.88.

DPZ stock opened at $413.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.25 and its 200-day moving average is $490.78. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

