Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $28.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,721,000 after buying an additional 726,527 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after purchasing an additional 570,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 341,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

